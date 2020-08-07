Sri Lanka Plans to Continue Sending Soldiers for Training in Russia - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Colombo has long been successfully cooperating with Moscow in the defense sphere and plans to continue sending its soldiers to undergo training in Russia, Prof. M.D. Lamawansa, told Sputnik.

On Thursday, a reception was held at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Moscow to celebrate Lamawansa officially assuming his role as an ambassador after presenting his credentials to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"COVID-19 is not going to be a deterrent, COVID will be a deterrent to an extent of the availability of flights, but otherwise they will come and get trained in the areas specified by the Sri Lankan military, concurrently accepted by the Ministry of Defense here in Russia," Prof.

M.D. Lamawansa, told Sputnik in an interview.

Sri Lanka also plans to continue using the credit line granted by Russia to fulfill its obligations in the UN peacekeeping force, in which Colombo currently participates, the ambassador added.

In June, Lamawansa told Sputnik that Sri Lanka may consider taking a second credit line to buy more military equipment from Russia, particularly armored personal carriers, which are needed for the country's participation in the UN peacekeeping activities.