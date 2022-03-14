UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Plans To Create 1 Mln New Jobs For Young People Following Easing Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 04:42 PM

Sri Lanka plans to create 1 mln new jobs for young people following easing of COVID-19

The Sri Lankan government said it plans to create 1 million new job opportunities for young people through a program called "Hope for Sri Lanka" as the country looks to return to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported here Monday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Sri Lankan government said it plans to create 1 million new job opportunities for young people through a program called "Hope for Sri Lanka" as the country looks to return to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported here Monday.

"Hope for Sri Lanka" will be launched in May and a series of exhibitions covering all nine provinces in the country will be held where job seekers, entrepreneurs, foreign employment agents, those involved in skills development, vocational training will be brought under one roof, said Namal Rajapaksa, Minister of sports and Youth, Development Co-ordination and Monitoring.

Rajapaksa said the aim of the program is to contribute to the country's economic development by providing a sustainable solution to the job shortage and introducing young people to other income-earning opportunities.

In addition to jobs in both the government and private sector, young people will be directed to go abroad as skilled workers or start new businesses as entrepreneurs, the minister added.

Sri Lanka's health officials last week said the COVID-19 pandemic was easing in the country as a majority of local citizens have been vaccinated and received their booster doses.

Related Topics

Shortage Sports Sri Lanka Job Young May Media All From Government Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

TECNO to launch its new Spark phone in Pakistan so ..

TECNO to launch its new Spark phone in Pakistan soon

31 minutes ago
 PM decides to hold historic gathering on March 27: ..

PM decides to hold historic gathering on March 27: Asad Umar

50 seconds ago
 Gaddafi Green, Shehzad Mohammed win football match ..

Gaddafi Green, Shehzad Mohammed win football matches

52 seconds ago
 Despite record inflation, PM Imran reduces price o ..

Despite record inflation, PM Imran reduces price of petrol, diesel price: Farruk ..

53 seconds ago
 Rs 6.8m distributed among heirs of 17 expats on th ..

Rs 6.8m distributed among heirs of 17 expats on their death

13 minutes ago
 No compromise to be made on quality of development ..

No compromise to be made on quality of development schemes: Commissioner

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>