Sri Lanka Plans To Discuss Fish Exports With Russia's Agriculture Ministry - Ambassador

Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:09 PM

Sri Lanka wants to expand its exports of fisheries to Russia and plans to hold talks with the Russian Agriculture Ministry to discuss the opportunities, Prof. M.D. Lamawansa told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Sri Lanka wants to expand its exports of fisheries to Russia and plans to hold talks with the Russian Agriculture Ministry to discuss the opportunities, Prof. M.D. Lamawansa told Sputnik.

On Thursday, a reception was held at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Moscow to celebrate Lamawansa officially assuming his role as an ambassador after presenting his credentials to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We export fish to Russia but the basket has to be expanded. We will be taking measures to talk to the fisheries department under the Ministry of Agriculture and then, we will devise a system on how to expand the export basket while maintaining the quality standards," Lamawansa said.

Apart from that, Sri Lanka is also looking into expanding its cooperation with the Russian regions and has already held a meeting with the Ural Chamber of Commerce, and in the future, it plans to visit the Kursk region, the ambassador added.

In 2018, Sri-Lankan-Russian trade stood at almost $400 million, but last year showcased a slight dip to some $370 million due to the Easter Sunday terror attacks that rocked the island nation.

