UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Pleads For Debt Rollover As Economy Falters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 08:56 PM

Sri Lanka pleads for debt rollover as economy falters

Recession-hit Sri Lanka appealed Tuesday for international investors to roll over bonds maturing this year, a further indication of the island nation's dire financial situation

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Recession-hit Sri Lanka appealed Tuesday for international investors to roll over bonds maturing this year, a further indication of the island nation's dire financial situation.

The South Asian nation's tourism- and trade-dependent economy is reeling from the twin impacts of the deadly 2019 Easter bombings and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

International rating agencies have already slashed Sri Lanka's creditworthiness after raising fears over the island's ability to repay its debt.

Government spokesman Udaya Gammanpila said capital and interest repayments on foreign debt this year was $6.86 billion.

"We encourage investors to roll over (bonds) and if they do that, it would be a great help for our country," Gammanpila told reporters at the weekly cabinet briefing.

Gammanpila stressed that the country had honoured its debt commitments last year.

China owns about 10 percent of Sri Lanka's foreign debt, according to official figures from August. The government did not say how much of the maturing debt was Chinese.

Sri Lanka's economy contracted by 3.9 percent last year, its worst-ever slump.

The country has imposed restrictions on foreign exchange and banned non-essential imports, including most vehicles.

The island is battling a new wave of coronavirus infections with the number of cases nearing 50,000 from 3,300 in October, with 240 deaths.

Related Topics

Exchange Sri Lanka China Vehicles August October 2019 From Government Cabinet Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

What's next in Italy's political crisis?

37 seconds ago

Swiss give green light to Moderna as 2nd Covid vac ..

40 seconds ago

France to Invest $121.5Mln in Space Projects Over ..

43 seconds ago

Government to provide health, education services t ..

19 minutes ago

Two private sector companies get natural gas / LNG ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan to get Chinese COVID-19 vaccine by early ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.