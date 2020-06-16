UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Police Seize Journalist's Laptop Over Swiss Kidnap Claim

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:26 PM

Sri Lanka police seize journalist's laptop over Swiss kidnap claim

A Sri Lankan journalist working for The New York Times has said police raided her home and seized her laptop over the alleged kidnapping of a Swiss embassy staffer last year

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A Sri Lankan journalist working for The New York Times has said police raided her home and seized her laptop over the alleged kidnapping of a Swiss embassy staffer last year.

A diplomatic row erupted in late November after the Swiss embassy said the woman was abducted and sexually assaulted by unidentified attackers.

Her alleged kidnap came a day after a Sri Lankan police inspector investigating cases involving the powerful Rajapaksa family -- who returned to power in November -- sought asylum in Switzerland.

Dharisha Bastians -- a New York Times correspondent and former chief editor of the Sunday Observer, a local newspaper -- said that police raided her home in the capital Colombo last Tuesday.

"Five CID (Criminal Investigation Department) officials arrived at my residence in Colombo with a warrant to search the house.

.. my computer was found, seized and sealed," she tweeted on Monday.

Bastians said police earlier also obtained her mobile phone call records and "exposed the information".

"As a journalist, I was horrified at the public exposure of my telephone records, which could seriously endanger and compromise my sources and contacts, then, now and in the future." Police had alleged Bastians was in contact with the embassy staffer, who is on bail over government allegations that she fabricated her claims.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in December her claims were concocted to discredit his election victory the previous month.

Bastians left the country after Rajapaksa came to power.

Related Topics

Election Police Kidnapping Mobile Colombo New York Switzerland November December Criminals Women Sunday Family Government

Recent Stories

First discovery of Olive Ridley Turtle Nests in UA ..

16 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Kingdom of Morocc ..

26 minutes ago

APICORP estimates US$792bn planned and committed i ..

31 minutes ago

Prices of bread and naan go up in Lahore

34 minutes ago

GCC denounces Houthis&#039; terrorist attacks on S ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Ambassador review regional, ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.