UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Postpones Re-opening Of International Airports Till September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:23 PM

Sri Lanka postpones re-opening of international airports till September

Sri Lanka will postpone the re-opening of its international airports till early September following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases from a drug rehabilitation center in Kandakadu in the north central part of the country, an official said here Tuesday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka will postpone the re-opening of its international airports till early September following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases from a drug rehabilitation center in Kandakadu in the north central part of the country, an official said here Tuesday.

A senior official from the Airport and Aviation Services told Xinhua that following discussions with the President's office and health officials, it had been decided to keep the airports closed for all incoming passengers till at least early September and till the time when the Kandakadu cluster is completely under control and those who are presently under quarantine return home.

Initially, the Sri Lankan government had decided to re-open the airports in August after closing it in March to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We have not decided on a specific date as to when we will open the airports because of the present situation but it will be somewhere in September. The President's Office has decided to postpone the re-opening of the airports because more people may be taken into the quarantine centers in the coming weeks," the official said.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 infected patients rose to 2,730 in Sri Lanka on Tuesday after more people tested positive for the virus from the Kandakadu cluster.

Out of the total infected, 2,048 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital while 11 deaths have been reported.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka March May August September All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

12 minutes ago

25 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

28 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

33 minutes ago

CTP Rawalpindi make arrangements for 10 temporary ..

1 second ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.