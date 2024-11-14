Sri Lanka President Eyes Parliament Win In Snap Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Sri Lankans began voting Thursday in snap parliamentary elections, with new leftist President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's party expected to secure a big majority to drive through economic reforms.
The 55-year-old hopes to grab two-thirds of the legislature's 225 seats to press ahead with reforms after the country's economic meltdown in 2022, when then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted.
Dissanayake took power after sweeping September elections on a promise to combat graft and recover the country's stolen assets.
Voting booths on the South Asian island will close at 4:00 pm (1030 GMT), with 17.
1 million people choosing between 8,800 candidates after a seven-week-long campaign that election monitors say was one of the most peaceful in the country.
Initial results are expected Friday.
Election officials said over 80,000 police officers -- backed by monitoring drones -- have been deployed at the country's more than 13,000 polling booths.
Dissanayake's JVP, or the People's Liberation Front, is the main constituent of the National People's Power (NPP) coalition of professionals seeking to form the next government.
The NPP held just three seats in the outgoing assembly.
