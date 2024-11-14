Open Menu

Sri Lanka President Eyes Parliament Win In Snap Election

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Sri Lanka president eyes parliament win in snap election

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Sri Lankans were voting in snap parliamentary elections Thursday, with new leftist President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's party expected to secure a mandate to drive through economic reforms.

The 55-year-old hopes to grab two-thirds of the legislature's 225 seats to press ahead with reforms after the country's economic meltdown two years ago, when then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted.

Dissanayake took power after sweeping September elections on a promise to combat graft and recover the country's stolen assets.

"I expect a new country, a new government that is friendly towards the people," said 70-year-old pensioner Milton Gankandage, who was among the first to vote in Colombo's Wellawatte district.

"Previous rulers deceived us. We need a new set of rulers who will develop the country."

Dissanayake's JVP, or the People's Liberation Front, is the main constituent of the National People's Power (NPP) coalition of professionals seeking to form the next government.

The NPP held just three seats in the outgoing assembly.

Dissanayake had been an MP for nearly 25 years and was briefly an agriculture minister.

But he has distanced himself from traditional politicians accused of leading the country to its worst economic crisis in 2022.

His JVP party led two insurrections in 1971 and 1987, leading to at least 80,000 deaths, but Dissanayake took power peacefully in elections on September 21.

University academic Sivalogadasan, who goes by one name, said Dissanayake needed more time to deliver his promises.

"Some things have started to change... but you can't expect immediately," the 52-year-old told AFP.

Related Topics

Assembly Vote Agriculture Colombo September From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

2 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

11 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

11 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

11 hours ago
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

12 hours ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

12 hours ago
 Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS p ..

Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP

12 hours ago
 Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parli ..

Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament

12 hours ago
 BISP strives to improve lives of deserving familie ..

BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid

12 hours ago
 Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on econom ..

Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy

12 hours ago

More Stories From World