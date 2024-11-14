Sri Lanka president eyes parliament win in snap election

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Sri Lankans were voting in snap parliamentary elections Thursday, with new leftist President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's party expected to secure a mandate to drive through economic reforms.

The 55-year-old hopes to grab two-thirds of the legislature's 225 seats to press ahead with reforms after the country's economic meltdown two years ago, when then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted.

Dissanayake took power after sweeping September elections on a promise to combat graft and recover the country's stolen assets.

"I expect a new country, a new government that is friendly towards the people," said 70-year-old pensioner Milton Gankandage, who was among the first to vote in Colombo's Wellawatte district.

"Previous rulers deceived us. We need a new set of rulers who will develop the country."

Dissanayake's JVP, or the People's Liberation Front, is the main constituent of the National People's Power (NPP) coalition of professionals seeking to form the next government.

The NPP held just three seats in the outgoing assembly.

Dissanayake had been an MP for nearly 25 years and was briefly an agriculture minister.

But he has distanced himself from traditional politicians accused of leading the country to its worst economic crisis in 2022.

His JVP party led two insurrections in 1971 and 1987, leading to at least 80,000 deaths, but Dissanayake took power peacefully in elections on September 21.

University academic Sivalogadasan, who goes by one name, said Dissanayake needed more time to deliver his promises.

"Some things have started to change... but you can't expect immediately," the 52-year-old told AFP.