Sri Lanka President Eyes Parliament Win In Snap Election
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Sri Lankans were voting in snap parliamentary elections Thursday, with new leftist President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's party expected to secure a mandate to drive through economic reforms.
The 55-year-old hopes to grab two-thirds of the legislature's 225 seats to press ahead with reforms after the country's economic meltdown two years ago, when then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted.
Dissanayake took power after sweeping September elections on a promise to combat graft and recover the country's stolen assets.
"I expect a new country, a new government that is friendly towards the people," said 70-year-old pensioner Milton Gankandage, who was among the first to vote in Colombo's Wellawatte district.
"Previous rulers deceived us. We need a new set of rulers who will develop the country."
Dissanayake's JVP, or the People's Liberation Front, is the main constituent of the National People's Power (NPP) coalition of professionals seeking to form the next government.
The NPP held just three seats in the outgoing assembly.
Dissanayake had been an MP for nearly 25 years and was briefly an agriculture minister.
But he has distanced himself from traditional politicians accused of leading the country to its worst economic crisis in 2022.
His JVP party led two insurrections in 1971 and 1987, leading to at least 80,000 deaths, but Dissanayake took power peacefully in elections on September 21.
University academic Sivalogadasan, who goes by one name, said Dissanayake needed more time to deliver his promises.
"Some things have started to change... but you can't expect immediately," the 52-year-old told AFP.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy
More Stories From World
-
Trump picks divisive ally to lead Justice Department4 seconds ago
-
One person dead after explosions near Brazil's Supreme Court13 seconds ago
-
Italian president takes Musk to task in migration row17 seconds ago
-
Six Israeli troops killed, deadly strikes in Lebanon22 seconds ago
-
Sri Lanka president eyes parliament win in snap election30 minutes ago
-
Philippines on highest alert as super typhoon approaches30 minutes ago
-
UN nuclear chief in Iran to 'reach diplomatic solutions'30 minutes ago
-
Scientists say world's largest coral found near Solomon Islands40 minutes ago
-
Lyon and Chelsea stay perfect in Women's Champions League40 minutes ago
-
In Colombia, a river's 'rights' swept away by mining and conflict40 minutes ago
-
Trump's top team: firebrands and stalwarts1 hour ago
-
Trump picks divisive ally to lead Justice Department1 hour ago