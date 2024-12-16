Sri Lanka President In India In First Overseas Trip
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake vowed to bolster ties with India Monday on his first overseas visit as head of state, with a red carpet welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Leaders of the island nation typically make their first visit to regional powerhouse India, which competes with China for influence in the Indian Ocean.
Leftist Dissanayake, who came to power in September on a pledge to fight corruption, said the ties between the nations held a "significant place" in their foreign policy, adding that Modi had "assured us of full support".
Modi said he was "happy" that India was Dissanayake's first foreign visit, saying after their meeting it would "add new energy and speed" to ties.
New Delhi is a key trading partner for Colombo -- Indian exports totalled $4.1 billion to Sri Lanka, versus $1.4 billion in reverse -- and is pushing infrastructure projects.
But China is Sri Lanka's largest bilateral lender.
Dissanayake is expected to travel to Beijing for talks with Chinese leaders in early 2025.
Recent Stories
ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points
Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
More Stories From World
-
Sri Lanka president in India in first overseas trip5 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen bets on US startup to save its EV strategy34 minutes ago
-
Race against time for rescuers as hundreds feared dead in Mayotte35 minutes ago
-
Doncic triple-double leads Mavs over Warriors in record duel35 minutes ago
-
Greece adopts budget almost doubling defence spend44 minutes ago
-
Jeddah Governor attends Qatar National Day event45 minutes ago
-
Race against time for Mayotte rescuers after cyclone45 minutes ago
-
Carbon monoxide suspected in 12 deaths at Georgia ski resort: police54 minutes ago
-
Saudi Electronic University achieves international milestone in UI GreenMetric World University Rank ..55 minutes ago
-
Weight-loss drugmaker Novo Nordisk invests $1.2 bn in new factory in Denmark1 hour ago
-
General Directorate of Passports launches special stamp commemorating IGF1 hour ago
-
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Algeria1 hour ago