Open Menu

Sri Lanka President In India In First Overseas Trip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Sri Lanka president in India in first overseas trip

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake vowed to bolster ties with India Monday on his first overseas visit as head of state, with a red carpet welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders of the island nation typically make their first visit to regional powerhouse India, which competes with China for influence in the Indian Ocean.

Leftist Dissanayake, who came to power in September on a pledge to fight corruption, said the ties between the nations held a "significant place" in their foreign policy, adding that Modi had "assured us of full support".

Modi said he was "happy" that India was Dissanayake's first foreign visit, saying after their meeting it would "add new energy and speed" to ties.

New Delhi is a key trading partner for Colombo -- Indian exports totalled $4.1 billion to Sri Lanka, versus $1.4 billion in reverse -- and is pushing infrastructure projects.

But China is Sri Lanka's largest bilateral lender.

Dissanayake is expected to travel to Beijing for talks with Chinese leaders in early 2025.

Related Topics

India Corruption Prime Minister Exports Sri Lanka China Narendra Modi Visit Beijing New Delhi Colombo September Billion

Recent Stories

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eig ..

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case

34 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

1 hour ago
 Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan ..

Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today

1 hour ago
 Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

3 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago

More Stories From World