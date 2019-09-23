UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka President Orders Fresh Probe Into Easter Sunday Terror Attacks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:03 PM

Sri Lanka president orders fresh probe into Easter Sunday terror attacks

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has ordered a fresh investigation into the Easter Sunday suicide blasts by appointing a special five-member commission to carry out the probe, local media said here Monday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has ordered a fresh investigation into the Easter Sunday suicide blasts by appointing a special five-member commission to carry out the probe, local media said here Monday.

The special commission includes judges of the Court of Appeal, the High Court and a retired civil servant.

The government information department said in a statement that the commission is expected to conduct a thorough impartial probe and submit its first interim report after three months.

The final report and recommendations will be submitted in six months. The government information department said the commission will investigate and inquire into and report to take necessary future legal action on anyone connected to attacks.

The commission is also tasked to identify persons and organizations who are directly or indirectly connected to these terrorist acts and identify officers and all responsible authorities who failed to prevent the attacks despite having prior information.

Series of bomb explosions occurred in churches and luxury hotels on April 21 in the country which killed over 250 people, triggering fear and panic across the island country.

At least 100 suspects have been arrested over alleged links to the attacks and the suspects are currently under the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department and the Terrorism Investigations Department, the police said. A local radical group named the National Thawheed Jammath, has been blamed for the attacks.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Suicide April Criminals Sunday Media All Government Court

Recent Stories

Practice, matches, press conferences and media shu ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai soars to number eight amongst global financi ..

20 minutes ago

CPEC 2nd phase to help reviving industrialization ..

2 minutes ago

Khalid Maqbool to inaugurate health & pharma expo ..

2 minutes ago

CTO/SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza Bukhari launches a ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt to setup university in North Waziristan, I ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.