UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka President Vows To Scrap Reforms Limiting His Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:39 PM

Sri Lanka president vows to scrap reforms limiting his power

Sri Lanka's president vowed Wednesday to abolish a controversial constitutional provision restricting his powers as he opened a new parliamentary session following his party's sweeping election victory

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka's president vowed Wednesday to abolish a controversial constitutional provision restricting his powers as he opened a new parliamentary session following his party's sweeping election victory.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, campaigned for voters to give their party a two-thirds parliamentary majority in the August 5 poll so they could roll back reforms brought in by the previous administration.

Their Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP) won 145 seats and secured the support of six allies, one seat more than the minimum number needed to change the constitution in the 225-seat legislature.

"The people have given us the mandate we wanted for a constitutional amendment," Rajapaksa said in his address to parliament, adding it would be "our first task".

He also repeated a previous assertion, without giving further details, that he wanted an entirely new constitution to replace the current one introduced in 1978 when Sri Lanka changed to a presidential system.

The Rajapaksa brothers are adored by the Sinhala-Buddhist majority for spearheading the defeat of Tamil separatist militants in 2009 to end the bloody 37-year civil war when Mahinda was president and Gotabaya was secretary to the ministry of defence.

But they have also attracted criticism from the international community, with the security services they controlled accused of war crimes committed in the final months of the conflict.

Mahinda was ousted from the presidency after a decade in power when he lost the 2015 elections.

But with Gotabaya's election in the November 2019 presidential poll, and his appointment of Mahinda as PM, analysts warn that the brothers would try to ensure they do not lose power again.

- Murderer, accused killer in new parliament - Gotabaya's remarks came as the new parliament opened its first session Thursday with a murderer and an accused killer among its ranks.

One member of the new legislature was convicted of murder only after nominations closed for the August 5 polls -- allowing him to run for a seat -- while another is awaiting trial.

Premalal Jayasekara, a returning MP from the ruling SLPP, was found guilty in the killing of a political activist in 2015.

Jayasekara -- who did not appear in person for the first parliamentary session -- is appealing against the verdict as well as the death sentence he was given.

He is the first convicted murderer to serve as an MP in Sri Lanka, where there is no provision under the law to disqualify him until he serves six months behind bars.

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, in parliament for the first time after winning a seat for a minor party in an alliance with the SLPP, was escorted from prison to attend Thursday's parliamentary session.

He is awaiting trial for allegedly killing a legislator during a 2005 Christmas mass.

Brushes with the law are no bar to a career in politics in South Asia.

More than 40 percent of lawmakers in neighbouring India's parliament face criminal charges -- some as serious as murder and rape -- according to an electoral reform group, the Association of Democratic Reforms.

Related Topics

Election India Murder Militants Prime Minister Sri Lanka Christmas Parliament Alliance Turkish Lira August November Criminals 2015 2019 From Asia

Recent Stories

88 cases registered in Multan, DG Khan during camp ..

1 minute ago

MDA launches operation, illegal constructions demo ..

1 minute ago

Ex-Trump Aide Bannon, 3 Others Arrested Over 'Buil ..

1 minute ago

ECOWAS Holding Extraordinary Summit on Mali - Nige ..

1 minute ago

Swiss Ambassador meets Deputy Chairman Senate

4 minutes ago

Rs 174.57 b disbursed among coronavirus lockdown a ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.