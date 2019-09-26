UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Backs Down From Presidential Race

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:52 PM

Sri Lanka Prime Minister backs down from presidential race

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday gave up his bid to become president in November's elections, conceding his party's candidacy to his deputy, Sajith Premadasa

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday gave up his bid to become president in November's elections, conceding his party's candidacy to his deputy, Sajith Premadasa.

Premadasa is the son of former president Ranasinghe Premadasa who was assassinated by suspected Tamil Tiger rebels in 1993.

His main rival in the November 16 vote will likely be Gotabaya Rajapakse, the controversial younger brother of Sri Lanka's former strongman president Mahinda Rajapakse.

Gotabaya Rajapakse, 70, is considered a strong contender even though he faces corruption cases in Sri Lanka and two civil actions in the United States.

The US cases are over the murder of a newspaper editor and torture of Tamil rebel suspects when he was a top defence ministry official during his brother's rule.

