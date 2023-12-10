Sri Lanka probing nationwide power outage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Sri Lanka's state-owned electricity producer and supplier Ceylon Electricity board (CEB) said on Sunday that it will conduct an internal inquiry into a nationwide power outage on Saturday.

CEB spokesperson Noel Priyantha said the power failure was due to a breakdown in the transmission line.

The power outage commenced at around 5 p.m. local time on Saturday due to a transmission system failure in the Kotmale-Biyagama transmission line, and power supply was restored to most areas by 10 p.m. local time, he said.

Similar nationwide power outages in Sri Lanka were reported in 2016, 2020 and 2021.