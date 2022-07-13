Sri Lanka Protesters Attempt To Storm Prime Minister's Office
Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM
COLOMBO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Sri Lankan protesters are making attempts to storm the prime minister's office in Colombo on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported, adding that the security forces are responding with tear gas.
The protesters are trying to break into the territory of the office by climbing over fences and breaking them, according to the correspondent.