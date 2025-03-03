Sri Lanka Railways announces new speed limits to protect wild elephants

(@FahadShabbir)

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Sri Lanka Railways announced on Monday that it will implement new speed limits and revised night train schedules in areas prone to elephant crossings to prevent frequent train-elephant collisions.

The Department of Railways said the revised schedule will take effect on March 7, 2025, adding that trains will now operate outside peak elephant movement hours to minimize risks, with speed limits enforced in high-risk zones.

Officials acknowledged that the new restrictions may cause potential delays, but emphasized that reducing train speeds is necessary to protect Sri Lanka's wildlife.

Train collisions with elephants occur frequently in certain areas of the country. On Feb. 20, a train accident in Gal Oya killed seven wild elephants.