UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Receives 1.9 Million Tourists In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 03:27 PM

Sri Lanka receives 1.9 million tourists in 2019

Sri Lanka received 1.9 million tourists last year with over 240,000 visiting during the month of December, statistics from Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) showed on Tuesday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka received 1.9 million tourists last year with over 240,000 visiting during the month of December, statistics from Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) showed on Tuesday.

India, China, Britain, Russia and Australia were the top five markets for Sri Lanka tourism last year with Chinese tourists numbering over 167,000.In December alone, over 16,000 tourists visited Sri Lanka from China, the SLTDA said.

"The initial projection for the year 2019 was 2.5 million tourists but it was revised due to the Easter Sunday tragedy last April," the SLTDA said in a statement.

Sri Lanka is aiming to attract two million tourists this year and 10 million tourists annually within the next five years, Tourism Minister Prasanna Rataunga said here recently.

The island country's tourism industry has emerged as one of the largest growing foreign exchange earners since the end of the civil conflict in May 2009.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said here last week that his government will introduce a systematic program to attract more tourists this year as it is a sector that can be swiftly developed.

"This sector, which earned 4.4 billion U.S. Dollars in 2018, has space to grow to one that can earn revenue in excess of 10 billion U.S. dollars within the next few years. We will introduce a systematic program to achieve this," President Rajapaksa said.

Related Topics

Australia Exchange Sri Lanka Russia China April May December Sunday 2018 2019 Market From Government Industry Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Cane act to be implemented by sugar committees

49 seconds ago

Two women killed in accidents in Faisalabad

51 seconds ago

Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others to  be indicted ..

11 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said unanimous passage of th ..

4 minutes ago

World markets on edge as US-Iran tensions spark es ..

6 minutes ago

Opposition should play constructive role on nation ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.