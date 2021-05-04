MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Sri Lanka has received the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to a statement in the official Twitter account of the vaccine.

"The first batch of #SputnikV vaccine arrives in #SriLanka," the statement said.

In early March, Sri Lanka's health authorities approved the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine.