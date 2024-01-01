Sri Lanka receives over 1.48 mln tourists in 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Sri Lanka received 1,487,303 tourists in 2023, an increase of 106.6 percent from 2022, the latest statistics released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) showed.

Up to 210,352 tourists arrived in December, the data showed.

India, Russia, Britain, Germany, Australia, and China were among the top source markets in December.

In 2022, Sri Lanka received 719,978 tourists for the whole year, the SLTDA data showed.

Tourism is one of Sri Lanka's top foreign revenue generators. In late November, the government waived visa fees for nationals from China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan to boost tourism.