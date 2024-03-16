Open Menu

Sri Lanka Records 2.3 Pct Negative GDP Growth In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Sri Lanka records 2.3 pct negative GDP growth in 2023

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) -- The GDP growth rate of Sri Lanka for the year 2023 was estimated as a 2.3 percent negative growth rate, the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) said in a statement on Friday.

Overall, agricultural activities expanded by 2.6 percent, while industrial and service activities contracted by 9.2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, in the year 2023, the DCS said.

The three major economic activities of the economy -- agriculture, industry, and services, contributed their shares to the GDP, at current prices, by 8.

3 percent, 25.6 percent and 59.9 percent respectively.

The "taxes less subsidies on products" component accounted for a 6.2 percent share of the GDP in 2023.

However, the GDP for the fourth quarter of 2023 registered a 4.5 percent positive growth, the DCS highlighted.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, agricultural, industrial and services activities grew by 0.6 percent, 7.9 percent and 2.8 percent respectively, it said.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Agriculture Industry Share

Recent Stories

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad C ..

Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Prod ..

Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..

3 hours ago
 Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Lahore man jailed over second marriage without per ..

Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

14 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

14 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

15 hours ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

15 hours ago
 Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

15 hours ago

More Stories From World