UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Records 82,327 Tourist Arrivals In January Despite Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Sri Lanka records 82,327 tourist arrivals in January despite pandemic

Sri Lanka received 82,327 tourists in January 2022 compared to 1,682 arrivals in the same month last year, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) showed Wednesday

COLOMBO, Feb. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Sri Lanka received 82,327 tourists in January 2022 compared to 1,682 arrivals in the same month last year, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) showed Wednesday.

Provisional data from the SLTDA showed that Sri Lanka started the new year with 82,327 arrivals in January, despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant.

However, arrivals are still significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels where 228,434 arrivals were recorded in January 2020. Post-pandemic arrivals peaked at 89,506 in December 2021.

Sri Lanka recently revised its tourist arrival forecast for 2022 down from 2.3 million to 1.1 million due to challenges posed by the Omicron variant.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Same January December 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening coope ..

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening cooperation with DP World Tour

2 minutes ago
 Trump Says Would Like to See Transcript of Biden-Z ..

Trump Says Would Like to See Transcript of Biden-Zelenskyy Phone Call

24 seconds ago
 New Zealand's COVID-19 booster vaccine interval re ..

New Zealand's COVID-19 booster vaccine interval reduced to three months

25 seconds ago
 Six women rights activists still missing in Afghan ..

Six women rights activists still missing in Afghanistan: UN rights office says

27 seconds ago
 Boy hit by stray bullet dies

Boy hit by stray bullet dies

3 minutes ago
 Coutinho wonder strike helps Brazil to 4-0 rout of ..

Coutinho wonder strike helps Brazil to 4-0 rout of Paraguay

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>