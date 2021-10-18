UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Records Over 7,000 Tourists Arrivals In October

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 04:49 PM

Over 7,000 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka so far this month, giving a boost to the country's tourism industry which took a blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported Monday

According to official figures, 7,096 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka from Oct. 1 to Oct. 13.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said if the present trend continues, October was likely to record the highest monthly arrivals for this year.

The Tourism Ministry said that so far this year, September saw the highest tourist arrivals of 13,547.

With the arrivals up to Oct. 13 added, 45,413 tourists have arrived in the country since the re-opening of borders on Jan. 21, the Ministry said.

Ranatunga said that with the easing of travel restrictions, there was a growing interest from global travelers to visit the country.

The majority of tourists who have arrived in Sri Lanka so far this year are from India, Kazakhstan, Germany, Ukraine, the United States, China, Canada, Britain, France and Russia.

