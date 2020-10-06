Sri Lanka records sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from new cluster

(@FahadShabbir)

COLOMBO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka surpassed 3,900 on Tuesday after a new cluster detected on the outskirts of capital Colombo recorded over 500 patients within 48 hours, the government information department said.

As of Tuesday noon, the total COVID-19 cases jumped to 3,979 after 567 new patients tested positive from the Minuwangoda area in the Gampaha district, leading to authorities imposing a curfew in Gampaha from Tuesday evening.

Police said all movements within the Gampaha district had been restricted and the public were urged not to leave their homes until further notice.

The Minuwangoda cluster came to light after a 39-year-old female apparel worker tested positive for the virus on Sunday while being treated for a fever and cough following which her 16-year-old daughter also tested positive.

The factory where the worker was employed immediately informed all employees to go into self-quarantine and alerted the authorities.

The Health Ministry said a probe was ongoing to find out how the female employee was infected with the virus. A curfew had been in place in some parts of Gampaha since Sunday.

Till Tuesday noon, thousands of PCR tests had been conducted on the employees and their close associates while authorities said thousands of more tests would be conducted in the coming days.

Over 1,000 people had also been taken into quarantine.

The government has ruled out going in for a countrywide lockdown but said it was closely monitoring the situation.

A majority of the patients have been transferred to the National Infectious Disease Hospital on the outskirts of Colombo while the Health Ministry said urgent steps were being taken to equip other hospitals to treat the new COVID-19 patients.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi in a statement urged people nationwide to strictly adhere to the health guidelines and advised the public to leave their homes only if necessary.

She said wearing masks was mandatory and a one-meter distance had to be maintained at all times.

She also advised people against holding large public gatherings.

The education Ministry announced that schools nationwide would remain closed until further notice.

Sri Lanka has recorded 13 deaths from the virus since the first local patient was detected in March.