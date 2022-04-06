Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic flights

UrduPoint.com

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka has removed restrictions imposed on domestic aviators that prevented them from operating night flights.

Noting that the restriction was practical and important during the civil conflict, Director General of Civil Aviation Themiya Abeywickrama said on Friday it has created undue burdens on the domestic aviation industry.

"Due to the night flying restriction, some operators had to provide their crew and passengers with unplanned overnight stays at destinations which was an added cost to the operators," he said.

Abeywickrama said while the restriction has been removed, the pilots and airplane operators must obey local rules and internationally accepted norms whenever they operate between dusk to dawn.

