Sri Lanka Reports 14 Deaths Due to Poor Weather Conditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) At least 14 people died in Sri Lanka as a result of floods caused by monsoon winds and heavy rains rocking the country for several days in a row, the national disaster management center reported on Sunday.

According to the center, heavy rainfall, landslides, and strong winds have affected more than 245,000 people since early May. Besides, poor weather partially damaged over 800 buildings and destroyed 14 houses.

"Furthermore, 14 deaths were reported, and 02 persons suffered minor injuries whilst 02 persons were missing due to floods and cutting failures," a report read.

The center conducts rescue operations in the affected areas in coordination with local authorities and military agencies.