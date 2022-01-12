UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Rules Out IMF Bailout, Seeks New China Loan

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

Sri Lanka ruled out an IMF bailout on Wednesday and planned more loans, including from China, to address its worsening economic crisis

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka ruled out an IMF bailout on Wednesday and planned more loans, including from China, to address its worsening economic crisis.

Within hours of Colombo announcing it was in talks with Beijing for a large loan from China, the largest bilateral lender to the island, S&P Global downgraded Sri Lanka by one more notch to CCC from CCC+.

The island's tourism-dependent economy has been battered by the pandemic, with supermarkets rationing goods and rolling blackouts imposed by power utilities unable to fund oil imports.

S and P Global said the downgrade reflected the deterioration of Sri Lanka's ability to maintain foreign reserves and the higher risk of a sovereign default.

"Timely debt service will likely become increasingly difficult over the next 12 months, given Sri Lanka's vulnerable external profile, sizable fiscal deficits, heavy government indebtedness, and hefty interest payments," S and P said in a statement.

Cabraal added that talks with China over a new loan were at an "advanced stage".

"They would assist us in making the repayments... the new loan coming from China is in order to cushion our debt repayments to China itself," he said.

Cabraal's remarks come days after a visit from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who discussed a debt payment restructure with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Sri Lanka China Oil Visit Beijing Colombo From Government P

Recent Stories

S African indigenous 'king' arrested for growing p ..

S African indigenous 'king' arrested for growing pot at presidency

8 minutes ago
 ATC convicts five accused in Johar Town bomb blast ..

ATC convicts five accused in Johar Town bomb blast case

8 minutes ago
 Omicron 'dangerous', especially for unvaccinated: ..

Omicron 'dangerous', especially for unvaccinated: WHO

8 minutes ago
 Finnair cuts flights as Covid sick leave soars

Finnair cuts flights as Covid sick leave soars

9 minutes ago
 Outgoing Greek ambassador pays farewell call on fo ..

Outgoing Greek ambassador pays farewell call on foreign secretary

12 minutes ago
 Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall

Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.