Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

Sri Lanka ruled out an IMF bailout on Wednesday and planned more loans, including from China, to address its worsening economic crisis

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka ruled out an IMF bailout on Wednesday and planned more loans, including from China, to address its worsening economic crisis.

Within hours of Colombo announcing it was in talks with Beijing for a large loan from China, the largest bilateral lender to the island, S&P Global downgraded Sri Lanka by one more notch to CCC from CCC+.

The island's tourism-dependent economy has been battered by the pandemic, with supermarkets rationing goods and rolling blackouts imposed by power utilities unable to fund oil imports.

S and P Global said the downgrade reflected the deterioration of Sri Lanka's ability to maintain foreign reserves and the higher risk of a sovereign default.

"Timely debt service will likely become increasingly difficult over the next 12 months, given Sri Lanka's vulnerable external profile, sizable fiscal deficits, heavy government indebtedness, and hefty interest payments," S and P said in a statement.

Cabraal added that talks with China over a new loan were at an "advanced stage".

"They would assist us in making the repayments... the new loan coming from China is in order to cushion our debt repayments to China itself," he said.

Cabraal's remarks come days after a visit from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who discussed a debt payment restructure with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.