Sri Lanka, Russia Agreed On Cooperation To Fight Against Terrorism

Tue 23rd November 2021 | 11:50 AM

Sri Lanka and Russia have agreed on the exchange of intelligence information and cooperation fighting against terrorism funding, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said following a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev

"Had a friendly discussion with the Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev today. We agreed on deepening bilateral cooperation to address extremism, terrorism & cyber threats, including sharing of intelligence info & countering terrorist financing," Rajapaksa wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Rajapaksa and Patrushev discussed in detail the prospects for the development of Russian-Sri Lankan relations in the political, trade, economic and energy fields, as well as cooperation prospects in the security field, according to the Security Council press service.

Patrushev participated in bilateral security consultations, where the establishment of bilateral exchange of analytical material on individuals and organizations involved in terrorist activities was discussed.

