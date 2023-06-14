UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka, Russia's Rosatom To Build Nuclear Plant Together - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Sri Lanka has reached a deal with Russian nuclear giant Rosatom to build a nuclear power plant that may run two reactors and generate 300 megawatts of energy, the Sri Lankan ambassador in Russia said Wednesday.

"We will go for a nuclear power plant ... There are options actually ... two sources, 300 megawatts," Janitha Abeywickrema Liyanage told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The ambassador said that having its own power plant would allow the Indian Ocean island nation to overcome the energy crisis.

The government will speed up the approval process to begin the construction in the near future.

"There is a proposal and there is approval to follow the procedures from the Sri Lankan cabinet, and the International Atomic Energy Agency is also now looking at it, and they have set up certain working groups. Rosatom has set up four working groups in four different areas," she said.

