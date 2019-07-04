UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Says Majority Of Injured In Easter Attacks Have Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

Sri Lanka says majority of injured in Easter attacks have recovered

Sri Lanka's Health Ministry on Thursday said a majority of those injured in the Easter Sunday terror explosions have been discharged from hospital

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's Health Ministry on Thursday said a majority of those injured in the Easter Sunday terror explosions have been discharged from hospital.

Director General of Health Services of the Health Ministry, Dr.

Anil Jasinghe told Xinhua that over 400 people had been injured in the nine suicide attacks on April 21 and to date a majority have been released from hospital.

"Only a few continue to remain in hospital. While we are sad at the number of deaths and injured, we are satisfied with the services we could render to the victims," Dr. Jasinghe said.

Over 250 people died in the terror explosions which targeted churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka.

Police said over 100 suspects were arrested over the attacks which was carried out by a local radical group.

Related Topics

Injured Sri Lanka Died Suicide April Sunday From Sad

Recent Stories

Here’s What Pakistan Need to do Against Banglade ..

7 minutes ago

NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability to ..

8 minutes ago

Zong 4G and Huawei SuccessfullyTested China Mobile ..

14 minutes ago

Hubco issues one of the largest Right Shares in Pa ..

25 minutes ago

Two robbers arrested after encounter in Faisalabad ..

5 minutes ago

Weak legislation hampers Authority's action agains ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.