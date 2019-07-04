Sri Lanka says majority of injured in Easter attacks have recovered

Sri Lanka's Health Ministry on Thursday said a majority of those injured in the Easter Sunday terror explosions have been discharged from hospital

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's Health Ministry on Thursday said a majority of those injured in the Easter Sunday terror explosions have been discharged from hospital.

Director General of Health Services of the Health Ministry, Dr.

Anil Jasinghe told Xinhua that over 400 people had been injured in the nine suicide attacks on April 21 and to date a majority have been released from hospital.

"Only a few continue to remain in hospital. While we are sad at the number of deaths and injured, we are satisfied with the services we could render to the victims," Dr. Jasinghe said.

Over 250 people died in the terror explosions which targeted churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka.

Police said over 100 suspects were arrested over the attacks which was carried out by a local radical group.