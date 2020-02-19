UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Says Will Not Honour UN Pledge On War Probe

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:49 PM

Sri Lanka says will not honour UN pledge on war probe

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who oversaw a brutal end to a decades-long conflict with Tamil separatists, said Wednesday the country was withdrawing from a United Nations resolution investigating alleged war crimes

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who oversaw a brutal end to a decades-long conflict with Tamil separatists, said Wednesday the country was withdrawing from a United Nations resolution investigating alleged war crimes.

Rajapaksa was president when Sri Lankan troops defeated Tamil Tiger guerrillas in 2009, but rights groups accused the army of killing at least 40,000 Tamil civilians in the final months of the conflict.

His brother Gotabaya, who is now president, was defence secretary at the time.

Premier Mahinda said the government would no longer abide by a 2015 resolution calling for accountability for alleged excesses carried out by Sri Lankan troops and reparations for victims.

