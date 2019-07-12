UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Seeks Fresh Trial Over Student Massacre

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:02 PM

Sri Lanka seeks fresh trial over student massacre

Sri Lanka's state prosecutor is to seek a fresh trial over the notorious murder of five students during the country's Tamil separatist war after a magistrate dismissed a case against security forces, a spokeswoman said Friday

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's state prosecutor is to seek a fresh trial over the notorious murder of five students during the country's Tamil separatist war after a magistrate dismissed a case against security forces, a spokeswoman said Friday.

Attorney-General Dappula de Livera ordered police to trace three key witnesses to the 2006 killings that drew international condemnation, his spokeswoman Nishara Jayaratne said.

The move came after a magistrate this month discharged 13 security personnel, including 12 Special Task Force (STF) commandos, accused of gunning down the Tamil students in the eastern port of Trincomalee.

Medical records showed that the students were shot dead. But the STF said one of them was carrying a hand grenade which exploded and killed them.

Despite international pressure for prosecutions, an inquiry dragged until all the suspects were freed on July 3. A Trincomalee magistrate said there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

The so-called "Trinco 5" case figured at UN Human Rights Council sessions with calls for Sri Lanka to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Seven months after the killings, security forces were again prime suspects in the deaths of 17 workers -- including four women -- from the French charity Action Against Hunger (ACF) but no one has been prosecuted.

That was the worst attack against humanitarian workers during the 37-year-long war that ended in 2009 that claimed more than 100,000 lives.

The UN has called on Sri Lanka to "defeat the demons of its past" and ensure justice for victims of the conflict.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Police United Nations Condemnation Sri Lanka Trincomalee July Women All From

Recent Stories

NAB okays inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman

7 minutes ago

London, Washington Consider Boosting Military Pres ..

20 minutes ago

China's Huawei unveils 1st 5G smartphone in Kuwait ..

20 minutes ago

Chinese shares open mixed Friday

14 minutes ago

Delegation of Dates exporters to visit Turkey for ..

14 minutes ago

Mani trolls Momina Mustehsan over LSA performance

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.