Sri Lanka Sees Rise In Tourist Arrivals In January

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 04:28 PM

Sri Lanka attracted nearly 59,000 tourists during the first 22 days of January, local media reported Monday

According to the country's tourism ministry, this was a significant increase over the 1,682 arrivals recorded in January last year.

According to official figures, Russia recorded the highest number of arrivals in January with 9,697 tourists, followed by India, Ukraine, Britain and Germany.

Sri Lankan Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said that in an effort to increase the month-on-month growth rate of tourist arrivals, promotions will be launched by the tourism ministry and the national carrier SriLankan Airlines for foreign cities this year.

The minister said these promotions will be carried out through social media, and at international conferences and exhibitions as well.

