UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Sets Visitor Cap As It Reopens For Foreign Tourists

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:32 PM

Sri Lanka sets visitor cap as it reopens for foreign tourists

Sri Lanka will restrict daily visitor numbers to 2,500, authorities said on Thursday, as it cautiously opened its doors to foreign tourists again after a 10-month coronavirus shutdown

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ):Sri Lanka will restrict daily visitor numbers to 2,500, authorities said on Thursday, as it cautiously opened its doors to foreign tourists again after a 10-month coronavirus shutdown.

The reopening comes despite a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths, as authorities seek to revive a once-lucrative tourism sector devastated by the deadly 2019 Easter bombings and the pandemic.

The cap on visitors will help stop the island nation's coronavirus testing facilities from becoming overwhelmed, according to the Tourism Promotion Bureau.

"We have placed a daily limit of 2,500 tourists to make sure that there are enough PCR tests for repatriating Sri Lankans," tourism chief Kimarli Fernando told reporters in the capital Colombo.

Qatar Airways, Emirates and several other airlines currently operate repatriation and transit flights, and have brought home some 40,000 Sri Lankans since late July.

But another 68,000 are waiting to return, according to the government.

Sri Lankan doctors have called for a ramp up in PCR testing amid a surge in infections since October, that has seen the number of cases spike from 3,300 to more than 55,000.

Fernando said the immigration department has issued 75 tourist visas since officials announced the reopening on Monday.

"Not big numbers, but we have to make a start. Hotels are getting a lot of inquiries," she said.

The government has set strict Covid-19 protocols for visitors, including limiting them to 55 designated hotels, requiring a negative PCR test result before arrival and insurance to cover Covid-19 related illnesses.

Some 2.3 million tourists visited the sun-soaked country in 2018 -- the highest-ever.

But foreign visitor numbers fell to 1.9 million the following year after the deadly Easter bombings in April.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Colombo April July October 2018 2019 From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poirier vs Mcgregor 2 to be Aired on &#039;UFC Ara ..

36 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to US Antonov Says Still No Con ..

13 minutes ago

Forgery case: Court reserves verdict on bail plea

13 minutes ago

Meeting of Normandy Four Political Aides to Be Hel ..

16 minutes ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Talks Cooperation, Mideast ..

16 minutes ago

UET employees get time scale upgradation

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.