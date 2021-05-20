UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Shuts Borders To International Travelers Over COVID-19 Until End Of May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Sri Lanka Shuts Borders to International Travelers Over COVID-19 Until End of May

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Sri Lanka has suspended entry for foreign travelers for a 10-day period as the country struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Thursday.

"All international Airports in Sri Lanka will not permit disembarking passengers into Sri Lanka with effect from 2359hrs [18:29 GMT] on 21 May 2021 (local time in Sri Lanka) until 2359hrs on 31 May 2021 (local time in Sri Lanka) with a view to control the Covid-19 situation in the Country," the statement said.

The country will remain open to transit passengers if their plane takes off from Sri Lanka's airports no later than 12 hours after landing. In addition, the departure of international flights as well as the arrival of cargo and humanitarian planes will be permitted.

Sri Lanka is struggling with the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has so far registered over 151,000 cases and 1,051 related deaths. On Wednesday, the island nation saw an all-time record of 3,623 infections.

