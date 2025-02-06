Sri Lanka stumble to 144-5 in second Australia Test

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Australia snared four wickets in the space of a chaotic hour to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 144-5 at tea on day one of the second Test in Galle on Thursday.

Sri Lanka had looked to be in control at 93-1, putting behind them the loss of the first Test by an innings and 242 runs last week.

But the cream of Sri Lanka's batting order crumbled to hand the initiative to Australia.

Dinesh Chandimal, Sri Lanka's standout performer in the first Test amid the wreckage, was once again a rock in the middle, holding firm with an unbeaten 70.

Playing the spinners with soft hands and nimble footwork, the former captain put on a masterclass in how to bat on a surface with plenty to offer for the slow bowlers.

Chandimal was proactive, keeping the scoreboard ticking with sharp running between the wickets and dispatching loose deliveries with authority.

His 70-run stand with Dimuth Karunaratne was steadying the ship when Nathan Lyon struck, breaking the partnership.

Karunaratne -- in his 100th and final Test -- was slow to bring his bat down, dragging the ball onto the stumps and handing Australia a crucial breakthrough.

The middle order offered little resistance.

Angelo Mathews, normally the man for a crisis, played a rash stroke, chasing a wide delivery from Lyon.

Kamindu Mendis then threw his wicket away, falling to part-timer Travis Head, with Steve Smith pouncing at slip.

Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva produced the most baffling dismissal, attempting an extravagant square drive off Mitchell Starc's first ball, only to be snapped up at gully.

Kusal Mendis joined Chandimal in an attempt to rebuild, but with Australia attacking relentlessly and their spinners extracting turn and bounce, the damage was done.

The afternoon collapse left Sri Lanka playing catch-up, with Australia in the driver's seat.

Sri Lanka made three changes to the side that slumped to their heaviest Test defeat in the series opener, bringing in Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara and Ramesh Mendis.

Australia handed a debut to 21-year-old all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who can bat in the lower middle order and bowls left-arm spin.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy was left out from the side that easily won the first Test.