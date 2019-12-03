Sri Lanka suspends parliament ahead of snap polls

Sri Lanka's new president suspended parliament for a month from Tuesday ahead of snap elections he wants to call in March to consolidate his sweeping victory

Colombo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's new president suspended parliament for a month from Tuesday ahead of snap elections he wants to call in March to consolidate his sweeping victory.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, elected president last month in a landslide, issued a proclamation overnight proroguing the legislature and said a new session will begin from January 3.

Rajapaksa, 70, is hoping to ride a wave of popularity by calling an election six months before the current parliament's five-year term expires in August.

He has already ordered major tax cuts in a bid to boost an economy still struggling after deadly Easter Sunday suicide bombings that crippled the country's booming tourism sector.

A 15-percent value-added tax was cut to eight percent, while another two-percent goods and services tax was abolished from this month.

The construction industry -- which has slumped hard this year -- also saw its corporate tax burden cut from 28 to 14 percent.

The official announcement of calling a fresh session of the legislature will give the minority government of Rajapaksa more control over parliamentary oversight committees.

Rajapaksa is the younger brother of Mahinda Rajapaksa, president from 2005-15 when Gotabaya effectively ran the security forces.