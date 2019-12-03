UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Suspends Parliament Ahead Of Snap Polls

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:25 PM

Sri Lanka suspends parliament ahead of snap polls

Sri Lanka's new president suspended parliament for a month from Tuesday ahead of snap elections he wants to call in March to consolidate his sweeping victory

Colombo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's new president suspended parliament for a month from Tuesday ahead of snap elections he wants to call in March to consolidate his sweeping victory.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, elected president last month in a landslide, issued a proclamation overnight proroguing the legislature and said a new session will begin from January 3.

Rajapaksa, 70, is hoping to ride a wave of popularity by calling an election six months before the current parliament's five-year term expires in August.

He has already ordered major tax cuts in a bid to boost an economy still struggling after deadly Easter Sunday suicide bombings that crippled the country's booming tourism sector.

A 15-percent value-added tax was cut to eight percent, while another two-percent goods and services tax was abolished from this month.

The construction industry -- which has slumped hard this year -- also saw its corporate tax burden cut from 28 to 14 percent.

The official announcement of calling a fresh session of the legislature will give the minority government of Rajapaksa more control over parliamentary oversight committees.

Rajapaksa is the younger brother of Mahinda Rajapaksa, president from 2005-15 when Gotabaya effectively ran the security forces.

Related Topics

Election Minority Parliament Suicide January March August Sunday From Government Industry

Recent Stories

FBR sends notices to 50 doctors for tax evasion in ..

8 minutes ago

Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) Pakistanis claim they have ne ..

16 minutes ago

Vivo NEX 3, the Supreme Gaming Smartphone at PUBG ..

24 minutes ago

National Assembly will meet on Wednesday

21 minutes ago

LNG SCAM: NAB files reference against Shahid Khaqa ..

21 minutes ago

US Attorney General Disagrees With Horowitz's Key ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.