Sri Lanka Takes Steps To Increase Offshore Wind Potential With Private Investment

Published February 20, 2024

Sri Lanka takes steps to increase offshore wind potential with private investment

Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a proposal to take steps to increase the country's offshore wind potential in stages through private sector investment, the government's information department said on Tuesday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a proposal to take steps to increase the country's offshore wind potential in stages through private sector investment, the government's information department said on Tuesday.

The department, announcing a list of cabinet decisions taken at a meeting on Monday, said the north, west and south-east regions of Sri Lanka have been identified as areas with high potential to generate electricity through large-scale offshore wind power plants.

According to the department, the feasibility study on the development of offshore wind had been conducted by World Bank consultants.

The cabinet of ministers approved the proposal presented by Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera to increase the contribution of large-scale renewable energy in the country, the department said.

Promoting renewable energy to secure a sustainable energy mix has been declared an important policy goal by the government of the country.

