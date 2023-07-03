Sri Lanka to amend key acts for debt restructuring

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sri Lanka will amend the Inland Revenue Act and the Appropriation Act in line with domestic debt restructuring strategy, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said Sunday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:Sri Lanka will amend the Inland Revenue Act and the Appropriation Act in line with domestic debt restructuring strategy, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said Sunday.

The state minister made the remarks when talking to journalists about the next steps to be taken by the government after the parliament approved the domestic debt restructuring plan on Saturday evening.

He said the central bank will publish the decisions reached on Saturday through media and the government will hold discussions with heads of pension funds that are affected by domestic debt restructuring.

Siyambalapitiya said there is space for further revisions in the domestic debt restructuring strategy following these discussions.

Sri Lanka's total debt is around 83.6 billion U.S. dollars, according to official data. Foreign debt amounts to 41.6 billion dollars, and domestic debt amounts to 42 billion dollars.