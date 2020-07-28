UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka To Amend Laws For Harsher Punishment On Child Abusers

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:39 PM

Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne said on Tuesday that authorities will amend the country's laws to hand over maximum punishment to child abusers as the existing laws were soft and ineffective for justice

Quoted in local media reports, Gunaratne said children need to be safeguarded from all forms of abuse and it is a must that the country creates a secure and safe environment for children.

He said Sri Lanka is working on a National Implementation Plan on Child Protection which will be enforced and supervised under the National Implementation Committee.

Under the declared implementation objectives, the Defence Ministry is to ensure a child-friendly and protective environment.

