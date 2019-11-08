UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka To Begin Mega Tourism Campaign In 12 Countries

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 04:17 PM

Sri Lanka to begin mega tourism campaign in 12 countries

Sri Lanka will begin a mega tourism promotion campaign in 12 key markets including China, starting mid-December, local media reports quoted the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) as saying here Friday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka will begin a mega tourism promotion campaign in 12 key markets including China, starting mid-December, local media reports quoted the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) as saying here Friday.

Chairman of SLTPB Kishu Gomes told the local EconomyNext that the mega advertising promotions will be launched at an estimated cost of 6 million U.S. Dollars and the campaigns will be executed in different markets at different times.

"But starting mid-December, we will begin launching in some markets," Gomes said.

The SLTPB said the markets include China, India and Australia, and selected countries in Europe and the middle East.

The campaigns will run from between one to six months depending on the prices in different countries.

"We will have 22 different marketing communication activities in the 12 countries, which include advertising on television, radio, buses, trams, bicycles and at shopping malls," Gomes said.

"In China, a digital campaign will be launched after studying Chinese online behavior," Gomes added.

Sri Lanka's tourism industry was worst hit after the April 21 suicide attacks which targeted churches and luxury hotels.

Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs John Amaratunga said here recently that the industry had recovered from the attacks as over 118,000 tourists had arrived in the country last month.

Till October, over 1.5 million tourist arrivals had been recorded with the government aiming to attract 2 million tourists by the end of the year.

Related Topics

India Australia Sri Lanka Europe China Suicide Middle East April October Market Christian Media TV From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

TECNO offers exceptional discounts on Daraz Gyara ..

2 minutes ago

Trolls react to Jemima's tweet about Mufti Kefayat ..

11 minutes ago

Chinese sees current account surplus in Q3

6 minutes ago

Food Authority wasted 3000 litres adulterated milk ..

6 minutes ago

Mehran University celebrates 70th anniversary of t ..

6 minutes ago

750 pilgrims leave for Nankana Sahib to mark Guru ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.