Sri Lanka to begin mega tourism campaign in 12 countries

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka will begin a mega tourism promotion campaign in 12 key markets including China, starting mid-December, local media reports quoted the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) as saying here Friday.

Chairman of SLTPB Kishu Gomes told the local EconomyNext that the mega advertising promotions will be launched at an estimated cost of 6 million U.S. Dollars and the campaigns will be executed in different markets at different times.

"But starting mid-December, we will begin launching in some markets," Gomes said.

The SLTPB said the markets include China, India and Australia, and selected countries in Europe and the middle East.

The campaigns will run from between one to six months depending on the prices in different countries.

"We will have 22 different marketing communication activities in the 12 countries, which include advertising on television, radio, buses, trams, bicycles and at shopping malls," Gomes said.

"In China, a digital campaign will be launched after studying Chinese online behavior," Gomes added.

Sri Lanka's tourism industry was worst hit after the April 21 suicide attacks which targeted churches and luxury hotels.

Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs John Amaratunga said here recently that the industry had recovered from the attacks as over 118,000 tourists had arrived in the country last month.

Till October, over 1.5 million tourist arrivals had been recorded with the government aiming to attract 2 million tourists by the end of the year.