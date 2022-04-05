Sri Lanka to Close 2 Embassies, Consulate General Over Economic Crisis - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Sri Lanka will temporarily close its embassies in Norway and Iraq, as well as the consulate general in Sydney, in light of the worsening economic situation and shortages of foreign currency, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Sri Lanka will temporarily close its embassies in Norway and Iraq, as well as the consulate general in Sydney, in light of the worsening economic situation and shortages of foreign currency, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has initiated action to temporarily close down the Sri Lanka Embassy in Oslo, the Kingdom of Norway; the Sri Lanka Embassy in Baghdad, the Republic of Iraq; and the Sri Lanka Consulate General in Sydney, the Commonwealth of Australia; with effect from 30 April 2022," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the temporary closure of diplomatic missions is part of a general restructuring plan undertaken amid the current economic crisis and foreign Currency shortages in the country. Following this decision, the ambassador in Sweden will be concurrently accredited to Norway and the ambassador in the UAE to Iraq, while the consular jurisdiction of the Consulate General in Sydney will be transferred to the High Commission of Sri Lanka in the Australian capital Canberra.

"The decision to close the resident Missions in Norway and Iraq, undertaken as a temporary measure in the current context, would not in any way impinge upon Sri Lanka's bilateral relations with the two countries which are maintained at an optimum level of friendship and cordiality," the ministry said.

Sri Lanka is experiencing by far its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The crisis has been caused by shortages of foreign currency, as tourist flows dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the country from purchasing enough fuel. The pandemic has also negatively affected remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad. There is an acute shortage of food and basic necessities, including fuel and gas, with many parts of the island nation facing continuous power blackouts.

On Friday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a country-wide state of emergency amid public unrest over the crisis. The authorities imposed a curfew, which remained in effect until Monday and restricted access to all social networks.