Sri Lanka To Conduct Int'l Industry Exhibition In June
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Sri Lankan Minister of Industries and Health Ramesh Pathirana said on Monday that the international industry exhibition Industry EXPO 2024 is set to take place on June 19-23 in Sri Lankan capital Colombo in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe at its opening ceremony, according to a statement from the President's Media Division (PMD).
The minister highlighted that the debut of the inaugural international conference alongside the prestigious Industry Green Awards ceremony is aimed at fostering a culture of sustainable practices within the industry.
Featuring over 1,300 booths representing 25 industries in Sri Lanka, the exhibition promises a glimpse into the forefront of innovation and technology within various sectors, according to the PMD.
Notably, a dedicated space for innovation has been incorporated into the event, highlighting the strides made in cutting-edge advancements. Anticipating a significant turnout, the exhibition is expected to host numerous foreign buyers and institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Commerce, and foreign embassies, fostering international collaboration and business opportunities, the PMD said.
In a coordinated effort with the upcoming exhibition, a National Vehicle Parade involving over 25 vehicle assembly companies across the country is scheduled to commence from Galle Face ground on June 18th, making its way to the premises, according to the PMD.
