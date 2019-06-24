Sri Lanka to conduct massive countrywide drug awareness program

Sri Lanka will conduct a massive countrywide drug awareness program in the coming eight days with the participation of the governors of all nine provinces, local media reports said here Monday

President's Secretary, Udaya R. Seneviratne, quoted in the media reports said the government had planned to implement a broad social anti drugs program from June 25 which would also target employees in the public and private sectors. This program would be held with the help of the Education Ministry and higher education institutes.

"We hope to involve the entire community including rural based community organizations.

The massive anti drugs awareness program will be held throughout the country within the next eight days and the final program will be held on July 1 under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena," Seneviratne said.

According to official data released by Seneviratne, there are an estimated over 100,000 drug users in Sri Lanka who remain undetected while another 11,000 addicts are currently under rehabilitation.

Sri Lanka has in recent months launched a severe crackdown on the illegal drug trade with several drug lords and smugglers taken into custody.