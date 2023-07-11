Open Menu

Sri Lanka To Conduct Population Census In 2023-2024 Postponed Due To COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced that a population and housing census will be conducted in 2023 and 2024 which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, media reported on Tuesday.

Wickremesinghe has issued gazette notifications in his constitution-granted capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, Sri Lankan news outlet Ada Derana reported.

The current population of Sri Lanka stands at 21,683,497 people, as of July 10, equivalent to 0.27% of the total world population, according to the UN data.

The first scientific census in Sri Lanka was conducted in 1871 and the last population and housing census was carried out in 2012, with the procedure usually taking place every 10 years with certain exceptions.

