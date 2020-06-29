UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka To Consider 2nd Credit Line To Buy More Russian Military Equipment- Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:10 PM

Sri Lanka to Consider 2nd Credit Line to Buy More Russian Military Equipment- Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Sri Lanka may consider taking a second credit line to buy more military equipment from Russia, particularly armored personal carriers, which are needed for the country's participation in UN peacekeeping activities, new Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Prof. M.D. Lamawansa told Sputnik in his first interview since being appointed.

"We have purchased some equipment already and once the first credit line is over, we will look at the requirements then and options available. Sri Lanka will discuss further tools, such as the credit line," Lamawansa added, referring to the credit line provided by Russia.

When Sri Lanka was fighting with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam militant movement, Russia helped the country meet the needs of the day, but now Colombo is engaged in UN peacekeeping activities, for which it needs "different types of equipment, such as armored personnel carriers," the ambassador noted.

Russia and Sri Lanka have a successful record of cooperating on the deliveries of military equipment.  Sri Lanka has previously purchased from Russia a number of BTR-80 armored personnel carriers, as well as transport helicopters of the Mi family and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, among others.

Related Topics

United Nations Sri Lanka Russia Vehicles Buy Colombo May Family From

Recent Stories

Details on Model Constitution for Cricket Clubs an ..

33 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission announces Certificatio ..

37 minutes ago

A Record is Set in Clinical Trials of Vaccines aga ..

38 minutes ago

OIC Intensifies Efforts against Fake News, Disinfo ..

38 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

56 minutes ago

UAE aid helps Socotra development

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.