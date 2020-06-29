Sri Lanka to Consider 2nd Credit Line to Buy More Russian Military Equipment- Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Sri Lanka may consider taking a second credit line to buy more military equipment from Russia, particularly armored personal carriers, which are needed for the country's participation in UN peacekeeping activities, new Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Prof. M.D. Lamawansa told Sputnik in his first interview since being appointed.

"We have purchased some equipment already and once the first credit line is over, we will look at the requirements then and options available. Sri Lanka will discuss further tools, such as the credit line," Lamawansa added, referring to the credit line provided by Russia.

When Sri Lanka was fighting with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam militant movement, Russia helped the country meet the needs of the day, but now Colombo is engaged in UN peacekeeping activities, for which it needs "different types of equipment, such as armored personnel carriers," the ambassador noted.

Russia and Sri Lanka have a successful record of cooperating on the deliveries of military equipment. Sri Lanka has previously purchased from Russia a number of BTR-80 armored personnel carriers, as well as transport helicopters of the Mi family and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, among others.