Sri Lanka To Develop Galle Harbor For Commercial, Recreation Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a proposal to develop the historical Galle harbor as a place for commercial and recreation activities, cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Gunawardena said the cabinet approved the proposal to select a suitable investor under the public-private partnership model for the development of infrastructure facilities related to the Galle Harbor Development Project and the development of infrastructure facilities related to recreation activities.

Sri Lanka plans to develop the Galle port into a fully-fledged tourist port and leisure hub of South Asia with an investment of 175 million to 200 million U.S. Dollars.

