Sri Lanka to Hold General Election by March 2023 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Sri Lanka will hold presidential and parliamentary elections before March 2023, following the decision of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to submit his resignation amid mass protests in the country caused by an ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror reported on Monday, citing senior political sources.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan media reported that Rajapaksa officially informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe of his intention to step down.

Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, was rocked by thousand-strong protests this past weekend, caused by public dissatisfaction with the government's efficiency in fighting the economic crisis.

Angry crowds tore through barricades surrounding Rajapaksa's residence, climbed over a fence and took control of the area. The president was evacuated and, according to media reports, could have left the country by plane. At least 100 people, including police officers and journalists, were injured as a result of the protests, local doctors said.

Following the unrest, Wickremesinghe called an emergency meeting of party leaders, who demanded that both the prime minister and president resign immediately and the parliament convene within 7 days to appoint an acting president. Sri Lankan parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeiwardana was assigned to become the country's interim leader.