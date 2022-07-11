UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka To Hold General Election By March 2023 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Sri Lanka to Hold General Election by March 2023 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Sri Lanka will hold presidential and parliamentary elections before March 2023, following the decision of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to submit his resignation amid mass protests in the country caused by an ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror reported on Monday, citing senior political sources.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan media reported that Rajapaksa officially informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe of his intention to step down.

Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, was rocked by thousand-strong protests this past weekend, caused by public dissatisfaction with the government's efficiency in fighting the economic crisis.

Angry crowds tore through barricades surrounding Rajapaksa's residence, climbed over a fence and took control of the area. The president was evacuated and, according to media reports, could have left the country by plane. At least 100 people, including police officers and journalists, were injured as a result of the protests, local doctors said.

Following the unrest, Wickremesinghe called an emergency meeting of party leaders, who demanded that both the prime minister and president resign immediately and the parliament convene within 7 days to appoint an acting president. Sri Lankan parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeiwardana was assigned to become the country's interim leader.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Police Sri Lanka Parliament March Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

1 day ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.