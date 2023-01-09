Sri Lanka to issue commemorative coin, stamps to mark 75th Independence Day

Sri Lanka will issue a special commemorative coin of 1,000 rupees and two stamps to mark the 75th Independence Day, which falls on Feb. 4, the government information department announced on Monday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) Sri Lanka will issue a special commemorative coin of 1,000 rupees and two stamps to mark the 75th Independence Day, which falls on Feb. 4, the government information department announced on Monday.

The coin will be issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, while the commemorative stamps will be issued by the Postal Department, it said.

Deputy Postmaster General Rajitha Ranasinghe told media that portraits of late leaders D. S. Senanayake, Jawaharlal Nehru, Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be depicted in one stamp, and the other stamp symbolizes the nationalities of Sri Lanka. The value of the stamps is 50 rupees (0.13 U.S. dollars) each.