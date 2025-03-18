Sri Lanka to launch paid medical services in tourist zones to boost health tourism

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) As part of its initiative to promote the health tourism industry and generate foreign exchange, the Sri Lankan government plans to introduce paid services at state-run Western and Ayurvedic hospitals in tourist zones, the Health Ministry announced in a press release on Tuesday, citing ministry secretary Anil Jasinghe.

Jasinghe stated that the first phase of the program will focus on upgrading Pottuvil Base Hospital, which is located near Arugam Bay Beach ranked among the world's top surfing destinations.

The hospital will offer an integrated medical service combining Western and Ayurvedic treatments, he said.

He further explained that foreign tourists receiving treatment at these hospitals will be required to make payments online. A system has been established to channel these funds into the National Health Development Fund, which will then reinvest the money into the development of the respective hospitals.

The Sri Lankan government has previously emphasized medical tourism as a key sector for generating foreign revenue, with plans to expand it in the coming years, the press release said.