Open Menu

Sri Lanka To Launch Paid Medical Services In Tourist Zones To Boost Health Tourism

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Sri Lanka to launch paid medical services in tourist zones to boost health tourism

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) As part of its initiative to promote the health tourism industry and generate foreign exchange, the Sri Lankan government plans to introduce paid services at state-run Western and Ayurvedic hospitals in tourist zones, the Health Ministry announced in a press release on Tuesday, citing ministry secretary Anil Jasinghe.

Jasinghe stated that the first phase of the program will focus on upgrading Pottuvil Base Hospital, which is located near Arugam Bay Beach ranked among the world's top surfing destinations.

The hospital will offer an integrated medical service combining Western and Ayurvedic treatments, he said.

He further explained that foreign tourists receiving treatment at these hospitals will be required to make payments online. A system has been established to channel these funds into the National Health Development Fund, which will then reinvest the money into the development of the respective hospitals.

The Sri Lankan government has previously emphasized medical tourism as a key sector for generating foreign revenue, with plans to expand it in the coming years, the press release said.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

11 minutes ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

43 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

44 minutes ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

56 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

57 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

1 hour ago
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

2 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

2 hours ago
 PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

3 hours ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World