Sri Lanka To Raise Compensation For Workplace Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:10 PM

Sri Lanka to raise compensation for workplace accidents

Sri Lanka's government has approved amendments to the country's labor laws intended to increase compensation for workplace injuries and deaths, local media reported here Thursday

COLOMBO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka's government has approved amendments to the country's labor laws intended to increase compensation for workplace injuries and deaths, local media reported here Thursday.

Government spokesperson and mass media minister Keheliya Rambukwella was quoted in the Daily FT as saying that the cabinet has approved the amendments to the existing laws related to workplace compensation.

"The minimum salary applicable for compensation has been increased from 2,500 LKR (14 U.S. Dollars) to 10,000 LKR (54 U.

S. dollars) and the maximum salary has been increased from 20,000 LKR (108 U.S. dollars) to 100,000 LKR (542 U.S. dollars)," he said.

According to the proposed amendments, the compensation for workplace injuries will range between 1.2 million LKR (6,508 U.S. dollars) and 2 million LKR (10,846 U.S. dollars), while that for deaths will range between 1.14 million LKR (6,182 U.S. dollars) and 2 million LKR (10,846 U.S. dollars). Rambukwella said the proposed amendment bill is in line with the election pledge of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

