Sri Lanka To Raise Disability Allowance From The 2025 Budget
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Sri Lankan government plans to increase the allowance for disabled individuals to 10,000 rupees (approximately 35 U.S. Dollars) from the current 7,500 rupees (about 26 dollars), announced Sugath Wasantha de Silva, Sri Lanka's first visually impaired Member of Parliament, during his maiden parliamentary speech on Friday.
He stated that this increase will take effect in the 2025 budget. The government's broader goal over the next five years is to socially empower the disabled community and provide training to help them become active participants in the country's workforce.
De Silva noted that Sri Lanka ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2016. However, successive governments have failed to enact the necessary legislation to implement it effectively.
He also announced plans to reduce taxes on equipment that facilitates easier living for differently abled individuals over the next five years.
He added that measures will be taken to ensure that disabled people have specialized access to all government buildings and public transportation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From World
-
Chinese, Vietnamese parties hold 19th theory seminar5 minutes ago
-
10th anniversary of Chinese Drama Theater program celebrated in Cambodia6 minutes ago
-
Russia takes villages in key areas of east Ukraine front15 minutes ago
-
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan to attend Doha Forum15 minutes ago
-
China allocates funds to ensure warm winter for disaster-affected people16 minutes ago
-
Lavrov says Russia ready to defend itself through 'any means'1 hour ago
-
Old boys' club? S Korea plotters' high school links in spotlight1 hour ago
-
UN says Syria fighting has displaced 280,000 since November 271 hour ago
-
Markets mixed as traders assess crises in S.Korea, France2 hours ago
-
With blasts and grit, Colombia fights gold mines run by crime gangs3 hours ago
-
Markets mixed as traders assess crises in S.Korea, France3 hours ago
-
South Korean ruling party demands Yoon step down3 hours ago